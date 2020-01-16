The remains of an Army corporal killed in the Korean War have been accounted for and will eventually be brought home to southern Illinois, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says.
In a Thursday news release, the DPAA — which is an agency within the Department of Defense tasked with recovering missing military personnel — announced that Army Cpl. William L. Brown's remains have been identified. Brown, who was from Sesser, was 18 years old when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950. His unit was attacked by enemy forces in the area of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered, the DPAA says.
The DPAA says North Korea turned over 55 boxes to the United States containing remains of American service members killed in the war in June 2018. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018. They were taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification. The agency says Brown was identified using circumstantial evidence gathered by DPAA scientists and DNA analysis by scientists with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.
His name is now recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The DPAA says Brown will be buried in Mound City, Illinois. The burial date has not yet been set.