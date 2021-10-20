PADUCH — The remains of a World War II veteran from Paducah have finally been identified nearly 80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor.
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison was accounted for on Oct. 14, 2021. On Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the vessel was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
Allison and 428 other crewmen were killed when the vessel sustained multiple torpedo hits and capsized.
Funeral arrangements have not been set for Allison, but Gov. Andy Beshear says when they are, flags will fly at half staff that day.
“These identifications are always heartbreaking for the families and for all Kentuckians who honor their service and sacrifice,” Beshear said in a statement. “But we are grateful for the scientific advances and professional determination that makes it possible finally to bring our heroes home.”
On Dec. 7, 1991, the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, the Paducah Sun published a letter from Allison’s sister, Ruby Wallace of Symsonia. It reads:
“Our first news about the attack came on Dec. 8, 1941. The president made a radio announcement concerning the attack on Pearl Harbor, and his declaration of war on Japan. I remember seeing the look of total shock on the faces of my parents, Henry and Opal Allison. I realized that my brother, Fireman Second Class Hal Jake Allison, was stationed there on the U.S. Oklahoma.
“My mother rose from her chair and said, ‘My son is dead.’ I knew in my heart my brother was dead. With hope in our hearts we waited every day for news of my brother. Finally a telegram arrived with the news we all dreaded: Hal was missing in action. Weeks later, a second telegram took the last shred of hope left with the news my brother was missing at sea and presumed dead.
“His family will always cherish his memory and the price he paid for our freedom.”