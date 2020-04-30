MAYFIELD KY -- A Graves County restaurant, one that has been a family business for decades, is encouraging people to support local small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear had announced on Wednesday a tentative schedule to reopen some businesses. But he says restaurants are not quite ready to reopen.
Wayne Flint, who owns Carr's Barn Bar-B-Q in Mayfield with his wife, Suzanne, says he understands why it's important for restaurants to remain closed a little while longer.
"(The governor is) not turning everybody loose. He's gonna do it a little bit at a time. Some people may be aggravated. But if they are, they are. He's watching out for us," says Flint. "If you got kids and grand kids, anybody should understand that. You got kids - they can't watch out for themselves. Little babies can't. So we got to watch out for them."
However, times have been tough for Carr's Barn Bar-B-Q since it closed to dine-in customers in mid-March, even though the restaurant continues to sell takeout meals
"I thought maybe two or three weeks. I had no idea we was going to go six or seven weeks into this. Was not even prepared for it," says Flint. "It's knocked business down at least 60%, you know. A lot of people aren't going to get out and come around to a window, and stand there and wait five minutes for the food - not when they can drive to another restaurant across town, stay in their car and pull up to a drive-thru."
Flint and his wife have had no luck applying for financial assistance, including the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance. Despite their struggles, they have retained their three employees.
"It's hard to find good people to work, that would show up every day, be here every day, and put their heart and soul in it, just like we do," says Flint.
One of those employees is Pam Nolin, who misses welcoming customers inside.
"I like to talk to them. They're like family," says Nolin.
Flint says even with the hardships the restaurant is facing, they are still helping the community.
"Two weeks ago today, we fed all health care workers in Mayfield. Almost 300 people come by here and got a free hamburger, hot dog or bratwurst. And we were glad to do it," says Flint.
Flint says the restaurant also donated to the local school districts in the past. He's thankful that some in the community have decided to return the favor during this difficult time.
"We've had individuals here along the way that's come up here and said, 'Here's a check for $300. You pay for the first $300 worth of meals with my money here. We just appreciate you being in business and being here when we need you.' I had a guy this morning, fine fella, good upstanding citizen. Come by and done the same thing," says Flint. "And I hope people are helping every business in Mayfield cause we all need the help."
Flint had been concerned about having to close the restaurant permanently. But after seeing the support he has received - both in person and on Facebook -- he says they will not let their customers down.
"We will not close down. I know today how many good people are out here," Flint says.
Flint also hopes that people think about the other local businesses that are struggling.
"You got to remember your mom-and-pops. These businesses were here before these chain restaurants ever thought about coming here," says Flint. "And we're their neighbors. When their kids come in, we make sure we give them suckers. We give them candy. We treat them just like they're ours."
Flint says his wife's grandfather had bought the restaurant about six decades ago. It has been in the family ever since.
Carr's Barn Bar-B-Q is located at 214 W. Broadway in Mayfield. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page for more details.
Meanwhile in Paducah, Friday, May 1, is the first day that restaurant workers can apply for financial assistance from Paducah's Tip Jar. As of Thursday, more than $32,000 has been donated to the fund.
The Paducah-based nonprofit Family Service Society is managing Paducah's Tip Jar. Candace Melloy, executive director of Family Service Society, says the money will be used to provide rent, utilities and other types of assistance. Melloy says anyone who worked a job that was dependent on tips can apply for the money. Applicants will need to call Family Service Society at 270-443-4838. An assessment will then be done over the phone to see if the person qualifies.