NEW YORK CITY, NY — It's been almost 20 years since 2,977 people turned off their alarms, fixed a pot of coffee and said 'goodbye' to their loved ones before leaving for what should have been a normal September day.
Most of them were going to work, while others were boarding airplanes.
Their innocent lives would end in the streets of New York City — the Twin Towers — the Pentagon — and a field in Pennsylvania. This day would change our lives as Americans forever.
Paducah native escapes falling debris
The pile of rubble burned for nearly 100 days following the attacks.
Even after that, the city says the area was still dangerous with more fires burning underground.
Every time a large chunk of debris was moved, the sudden rush of oxygen would intensify the flames.
It took workers nearly a year to remove all the debris and recover the bodies of hundreds of victims.
A Paducah native was living in New York City at the time of the attacks. He was one of many who took shelter as the giant cloud of debris chased people through the streets.
His story was featured in the Paducah Sun the next morning. And now — 20 years later — he's sharing it again.
"You got up that morning with no sense that this impending horror and tragedy was about to happen," Byron Hoover said, looking back at that day.
He was 37-years-old, living in New York City — with what he calls a breathtaking view of Lower Manhattan.
He says he was getting ready to go to work that day and he had the TV on in the background. Then breaking news flashed across his screen — a fire at the World Trade Center.
That's when he turned to his window. "I saw that the World Trade Center was on fire," Hoover said. "But I had no idea it was a terrorist attack or that it was an airplane. I just assumed a fire had broken out, like what happens in high-rise buildings."
He says he didn't learn what really happened until he went to work. By then, both planes had hit the North and South Tower.
Hoover's office was just blocks away from the burning Twin Towers.
He ended up inside a nearby apartment building, where he watched the chaos outside unfold on TV. "We saw the towers come down and it got very dark outside," Hoover said, describing the thick cloud that covered the city like a blanket.
“We could see outside the windows that all the debris was being pushed through all of the streets and everything," Hoover continued. "When the dust cleared, you could see the light again."
But that light didn't last. "When the second tower came down later, the same thing happened again."
Police were now telling everyone to leave the area. But transportation was shut down, so all Hoover could do was walk — along with thousands of others.
When he finally made it back to his apartment — after walking for about an hour — he says his landline was ringing off the hook. On the other end was a reporter with the Paducah Sun.
"I guess I was willing to give that interview because I wanted to give a little witness to what happened," Hoover said.
His account of what happened — and what was still happening outside his window — was published in the paper the next day.
Hoover now lives in Chicago, but every year around this time, his heart is in New York.
"It was just like a surreal day," Hoover recalled. "Still sometimes I can't believe that, you know, I lived through that."
Local veteran shares devastating details
It took workers nearly a year to remove all the debris and recover the remains of hundreds of victims. The images from that day are haunting, even 20 years later.
But one local veteran tells us he doesn't need to see those photos to remember what happened. He was there and relieves those gut-wrenching moments every day.
Jonathan Baker, of Marshall County, joined the army in 1995, as a Soldier with the 754th Ordnance Company (EOD) — the bomb squad.
He has thousands of pictures, and several videos, from his time in Afghanistan. He says most of his experience during his deployment was positive and he could look at those pictures all day.
It's what happened in New York, he doesn't want to see.
"I hope I never forget it, but every day I wish I could," Baker tells me.
On September 11, 2001, Baker was on temporary duty in New York City. He says he was getting ready to meet with Secret Service for a briefing in Tower 7 of the World Trade Center.
The team got there early so they decided to head down the street to a deli for a bite to eat.
He pulled up Google Maps and showed me just how close the deli was to the Twin Towers — just a couple blocks.
"While we were in there, we heard essentially the sound of a steal plate that they put on the ground for road construction, it sounded roughly like one of those being run over by a truck," Baker recalled. "And then, we started hearing people make comments about something outside and saw them crowd the windows. Then, one of us heard them say something about a bomb."
Baker says it didn't sound like a bomb, but if it was true, it was their job to find a second one.
"As we walked out of the door and looked up, you could just see papers everywhere so then when we looked up even higher, all we saw was a fireball coming out of the first tower."
First responders were racing to the scene, and so were Baker and the three other soldiers.
"There were people all over the streets just running in different directions," Baker recollected. "Some of them were running the same direction we were, which looked like it was toward the building, but most people were running from the buildings."
Baker and his team squeezed into the now crowded lobby, just a few hundred feet from the burning North Tower.
"While we were in the tower — in the lobby of Tower 7, is when the second plane hit, and of course, we felt that," Baker remembered. "All of the windows in Tower 7 just spider webbed out. I saw unbelievably expensive office desks on fire hitting the ground right there in front of us."
He saw more than just desks falling — he saw people.
"That's one of those that bothers me. I can remember one gentleman in particular and I can almost even see his face still and I just saw him falling from the sky," Baker said.
He says this is not something you can erase from your memory. He says some people try — they climb into the bottom of a bottle, or they become one of the 22 a day that end their lives.
He tells me that talking about that day helps — talking about it is easier than seeing it.
When asked, Baker said he probably wasn't going to watch this story, but he wanted to share his story because "people have obviously forgotten." He hopes this will help people remember.
Remembering the victims
Nearly 3,000 people died during the attacks on September 11.
The youngest victim was only 2 years old, the oldest — 85.
343 New York City Firefighters perished while trying to rescue people from the burning Twin Towers, along with 23 police officers, and 37 Port Authority officers.
They lost their lives while helping save thousands of people on that dark day 20 years ago.
A permanent memorial now stands where the Twin Towers were, featuring the names of all the people who died on 9/11.
It was a dark day in our nation's history, but it also made us stronger.