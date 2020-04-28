MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — They were on this earth for just a short time, certainly not long enough. They touched so many lives while they were here — friends, family, their community.
Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were each just 15 years old when their lives were cut short in the Marshall County High School shooting on Jan. 23, 2018.
To remember them, and how they live on, Local 6 re-aired two stories during Local 6 at 10 on Tuesday honoring their legacies. You can watch both of those stories in the video above.
We will never forget to #PlayLikePreston and #BeLikeBailey, in a community that will forever be #MarshallStrong.