CALVERT CITY - The family and friends of Bailey Holt celebrated what would have been her 21st birthday.
Bailey was a victim of the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, which left two students dead and 14 injured.
Friends organized a silent auction Saturday for Bailey at the Calvert City Drive-In.
Folks attending the movie were able to purchase items such as goodie bags, a barbecue fire pit and even a photography session.
All proceeds raised went to the Baptist NICU for breastmilk warmers because Bailey wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse.
Bailey's loved ones hope her legacy lives on and continues to positively impact the community despite the tragedy.