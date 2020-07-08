PADUCAH — When you hear the iconic fiddle riff, everyone knows the words that are coming next.
"It's 'The devil went down to Georgia. He was looking for a soul to steal,' and it keeps going and going," says Allen Music Assistant Manager Daniel Neihoff.
Charlie Daniels "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" is perhaps one of the most iconic storytelling songs of all time. Fans of the iconic song and artist across the country are mourning after Daniels died on Monday. The lyrics Daniels wrote over the decades still resonate with young songwriters today, like Neihoff.
"It's really just his storytelling that he puts with his melodies as music, and just the energy he had that makes him something special and really allowed him to cross over and touch a lot of people and make a lot of people become fans out of it," says Neihoff.
Daniels is best known for his country and southern rock hits, but he got his first big break playing guitar on Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline" album. Neihoff says Daniels' natural music ability is what made him unique.
"Charlie, he was good at everything. He could write great songs. He could sing great songs, and he could play a mean fiddle. And he's one of them that whenever you think of the greatest fiddlers of all time he's one that comes up in the conversation," says Neihoff.
Neihoff says Daniels has always been someone he's admired as a songwriter.
"I listened to all kinds of country music growing up, and Charlie was definitely one that I would gravitate to because of the storytelling," says Neihoff.
Daniels' funeral will be held Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Several country artists are expected to perform at the service, including Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins.