CADIZ, KY — Local 6 has learned one of our local veterans who went with Honor Flight Bluegrass to Washington, D.C., last year has passed away. Michael Elliot of Cadiz, Kentucky, died on Jan. 4 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 78 years old.
Elliott served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He served from 1966 to 1970, and was awarded three Purple Heart medals.
We shared his story with you in November, following the honor flight trip to Washington D.C. In the video above, you'll find a look back at Elliot's emotional visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
His obituary, published by Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, says Elliott was an active participant in the Pennyrile Honor Guard and enjoyed fellowship with his fellow veterans at the VFW in Cadiz.
Before Elliott earned a bachelor's degree in sociology at Murray State University after graduating from Wingo High School in 1961. After his military service, Elliott worked in sales in a career that took him to Owensboro and Nashville. When he retired, he moved to the Lake Barkley area.
A visitation service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Cadiz, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Instead of sending flowers, the funeral home says Elliott personally requested those who wish to honor his memory make donations to the Pennyrile Honor Guard, American Legion Post 74, 33 Bardstown Road, Cadiz, KY 42211. His family asks that folks "carry on Michael’s legacy of service to God, Family, Friends, Community and Country - not just in word, but more importantly in deed, as he lived. Semper Fi."
To read the full obituary for Michael Elliott, visit goodwinfuneralhomeonline.com.