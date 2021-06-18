PADUCAH — It was an unforgettable day for 15 local World War II veterans.
The B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky landed in Paducah at Barkley Regional Airport's Midwest Aviation.
So many people made their way out there to see this plane up close and personal. Many of them had a special connection to the plane, including Dan Watson. His mom was on the assembly line when the B-25 rolled out of American Aviation’s Kansas City plant in December 1944.
She riveted the tail gunner canopy in place, and possibly for this very plane.
Another man there Friday happens to be the son of one of the Doolittle Raiders. We caught up with him earlier this week.
John Griffin knows the B-25 Mitchell bomber well. "It kept my dad alive,” he says.
John's dad flew in a B-25 during the event that made this plane famous: April 18, 1942, the Doolittle Raid.
"My dad volunteered with 78 other guys to Jimmy Doolittle – then Colonel Doolittle – to go on a secret mission. It was gonna’ get him out of the country for a little while,” John says. “And lo and behold, they flew over Tokyo and other industrial areas in south Japan and bombed. It was very little material damage, but it was a psychological boost to this country and a psychological – rather devastating to the populace of Japan."
It was an answer to the attack on Pearl Harbor just a few months before.
The Doolittle Raiders were brave and had tremendous faith in their leader, Jimmy Doolittle, who knew a thing or two about aviation.
"They had I can't tell you what the rated runway had to be for the B-25, and he essentially cut that in half and said, 'We've got to take off of this aircraft carrier, and here's how we're gonna do it. You got to set the lights this way. You're gonna throttle it up and hold the brake this way, and we're gonna’ wait until the carrier's nose is down in a well, so that when you start, you're gonna get the lift and it's gonna’ shoot you off. And that's how we're gonna do it!'” John explains. “And the boys said ‘OK!’”
"To japan and then down – Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe, all down in this area to bomb what they could. There were factories, military installations – factories mostly – and Doolittle said, 'You will not bomb the imperial palace,' and as much as some of the guys might have wanted to, they said, 'OK, boss said no,’” John says.
Of the 80 crew members, 77 survived. They landed in the Soviet Union and China.
"The Japanese-held area was all through here, so he got out of it. he was 100 miles south of Poyang," John says.
Number 9, the whirling dervish.
"The more you read about it, and especially if you look at some of the minutiae of how much clearance there was between the wing and the island on the carrier, or the left wheel and the side, or how they had to take off or what they had to do, and the margin of error being so slim, good Lord! I wouldn't do it,” John says.
The plane's crew in Paducah Friday had a much more enjoyable mission. But one that's vitally important: honoring our veterans – men like T.C. Griffin – heroes who were willing to risk it all to make days like this possible.
The Doolittle Raiders have all passed away, including John's dad.
We are losing many of our World War II and Korean War veterans.
Last year the pandemic canceled honor flights across the country.
Thirty-five Kentucky veterans were set to go, but have since died. Time is of the essence, and this plane is a recruitment tool.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for west Kentucky WWII and Korea veterans who want to go to Washington, D.C., in the fall. Email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. We want to help get you on a flight.