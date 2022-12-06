DRESDEN, TN — Community members are invited to gather at the McWherter Civic Center in Dresden from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a commemoration ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the December 10 tornado.
The event was organized by the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors' offices.
WCLTRG Program Coordinator Misti Pequignot says the day's events are meant to serve as a remembrance, source of disaster recovery information, and celebration of community unity.
Local Pastor Dr. Don McCulley and others will speak, first responders will be recognized, and recovery assistance representatives and information will be available, Pequignot explained. Attendees will be able to visit booths set up to help them get counseling or rebuild. She says she hopes survivors and community members will attend and help make Dec. 10 a day of "positivity and fellowship."
Following the commemoration, a tree-lighting Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on the Court Square. The Operation Christmas Ornaments from Near and Far group will donate family packs of ornaments to survivors during the event, the Paducah Kentucky Stake Latter-day Saints will give out hot chocolate, and The Good Time Singers will be caroling.
