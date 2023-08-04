MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management will test the outdoor warning siren on Saturday, August 5, at 1 p.m.
The outdoor warning sirens are designed to be heard and alert those outside to go inside. They can be heard for about 1 mile in either direction.
The Office of Emergency Management is encouraging everyone to download weather apps on all electronic devices so you can receive updated weather information.
They also recommend using NOAA radios to stay up to date on all emergency alerts.