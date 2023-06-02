MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's that time again! The McCracken County Emergency Management Office will test the county's outdoor storm warning sirens on Saturday.
The emergency management office usually tests the sirens at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, and this month is no exception.
This weekend's forecast is hot and sunny, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, so there shouldn't be any confusion when the sirens sound during the test.
For more information about McCracken County's warning siren system, click here.
For updates directly from the McCracken County Emergency Management Office, visit the office's Facebook page. More information about the emergency management office can also be found on the McCracken County government website.