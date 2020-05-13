FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake says the Rend Lake Dam/ Spillway Bridge will be closed to all through traffic from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
The inspection may be moved to May 14 if there is bad weather.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says drivers should watch for closure signs at Sugar Creek parking lot and the west entrance to the Rend Lake dam.
This closure is necessary for engineers to perform a periodic inspection on the Rend Lake main dam/ Spillway bridge.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says periodic inspections are conducted every two years on all bridges at Rend Lake.
You can contact the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 for more information.