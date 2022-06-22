BENTON, IL — Rend Lake Dam Road in southern Illinois will be closed to all through traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will be conducting a routine inspection of the Rend Lake Dam and maintenance work during the closure.
Closure signs will be posted at the Sugar Creek parking lot and the west entrance of the dam near the visitor center.
Visitors will still be able to access the South Marcum recreation area, Spillway recreation area, and the Dedication Lot on the east end of the dam, USACE says.