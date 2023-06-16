BENTON, IL — The Kid’s Fishing Derby, hosted by The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake and the University of Illinois Extension 4H program, will start at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Dam West Recreation Area.
The Kid’s Fishing Derby has a limit of 50 participants; registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. when the event begins.
Participants are being asked to bring their fishing gear and a life jacket. A limited supply of equipment will be provided for those without it.
The fishing derby will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.; weigh-in and wards will follow soon after.
Children under 5 years old or first-time fishers will have the option to attend a fishing basics class that will take place at 10 a.m. at Catfish Cove, located at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.
For more information about the event or other events hosted by Rend Lake, check out their Facebook page.