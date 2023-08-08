PADUCAH — “American Pickers offered me $30,000 for the bar and $5,000 for the seat. I was kind of leaning toward maybe the seat, but I couldn’t do that because, you know, it told a certain story,” Betty Dobson said as she stood in the doorway of the Purple Room, referring to a long green couch sitting under a window.
Dobson is the director of the Hotel Metropolitan, which was known as a safe haven for Black entertainers and artists during segregation and after. It now functions as an African American history museum.
The Purple Room is a separate building in the back, where performers practiced before shows. Dobson said it was built specifically for that purpose, because white business owners usually didn't allow Black performers to enter their businesses until showtime. The room currently sits in a state of disrepair, but renovation is on the horizon.
The Paducah City Commission authorized a $45,128 renovation contract with Ray Black and Son at Tuesday’s meeting, nearly two years after the Hotel Metropolitan received a $55,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for that purpose.
According to an action item form from the city of Paducah, i5 Design completed renovation plans in July 2022, and the city accepted a bid from CIRCO to begin work soon after. The project was reportedly delayed when CIRCO didn’t carry out its end of the contract. According to the form, renovation designs were scaled back on advice from local contractors.
Dobson said on Tuesday most of the people who received grant funding in 2021 already finished their projects — but hers hadn’t even started yet. She’s anxious for work to begin.
She said renovations will help continue to tell the story of the hotel, which accommodated a number of notable Black artists, athletes, entertainers and civil rights leaders.
Dobson refers to the Purple Room’s green couch as the “B.B. chair,” saying it used to sit on the front porch of Hotel Metropolitan. She said she learned that when renowned singer/songwriter B.B. King stayed at the Hotel Metropolitan, he sat in that very seat, playing “Lucille” and eating sweet potato pie until he earned enough money to leave town.
Other guests who stayed in the hotel and likely spent time in the Purple Room include Ike and Tina Turner, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
“In the beginning, every time I walked in here I could almost feel, you know, the people who were in here performing,” she said.
A large wooden bar cabinet and counter sit against one wall in the room. Dobson said it used to be hidden behind wooden panels. The only other doorway in the small building leads to what Dobson said was likely a gambling room. Now, it sits mostly empty.
Despite the music, drinks, and possible gambling, Dobson said it wasn’t all fun and games in the Purple Room. It may have played an important role in the civil rights movement in Paducah.
“People told me that rather than put their churches in direct harm, they would come to the Purple Room to have their meetings — like their civil rights meeting and things of that nature — because if you stayed any longer at the church than you needed to, then that would bring focus and maybe even retaliation,” she explained.
Dobson said in her opinion, preservation of brick-and-mortar sites like this one is important because once you tear them down, they’re gone forever.
“I mean, you can replace it, but it’s not telling the same story. It doesn’t have the same essence,” Dobson said. “And that is beneficial not just to the Black community, but to the community as a whole, because the more we can learn about each other, the better understandings we can have."
The Purple Room isn’t the only historical site commissioners discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the board, Rhodes Heritage Group is finalizing what Bray called “big recommendations” for preservation and stewardship at the Columbia Theatre, Stuart Nelson Park, Oscar Cross House and the Hotel Metropolitan. Bray said the commission is still figuring out how to best disperse that information to the community when the full report is issued.
Commissioners also approved a modification extending a contract with Midstates Construction to renovate the Robert Cherry Civic Center by 45 days in light of expected delivery delays. Following renovations, the center — which was damaged after being hit by a semitrailer in a three-vehicle collision in 2022 — will serve as the new workplace for the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative personnel. It will also serve as an emergency operations center when needed, according to city leaders.
“This has been such a sensitive topic in much of the community and people are anxious — we’re all anxious — to have the new civic center reopened, Bray said. “We’ll live with the delay, and hope there won't be any more,” he said. Renovations are now scheduled to be completed in late December.