Renovations have begun on the Walter Jetton High School Auditorium, a historic landmark in Paducah.
The auditorium is being fixed up to create new housing and expand the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. People from the orchestra announced yesterday that construction is set to wrap up by the end of the year.
The symphony is set to move into the basement and will offer instrumental lessons at below market prices for the community starting next spring.
The CEO of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Reece Kings, says the move will be a game changer for both the orchestra and the Paducah community.
“It’s really going to assist those students as they excel as musicians but develop as human beings and as they go on to college and hopefully will help them gain entrance into college,” says King.