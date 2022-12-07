MARION, IL — After receiving thousands of submissions on what their new Prospect League baseball team should be named, officials at Rent One Park have finally narrowed it down to the top five. Now, it's up to the public to help decide the winner.
According to a Wednesday release from Rent One Park, these are the top five suggestions — complete with commentary from Rent One Park Director of Entertainment and Promotions, Jackson Wiseman:
Angry Beavers — "As one of the most intelligent mammals of Southern Illinois, you know when you come to support this team, it'll be one dam good time," says Wiseman.
Fungi — "Who doesn't want to have FUN at the ballpark?" asks Wiseman. "With the name Fungi, we pay tribute to one of the area's most popular hobbies, mushroom hunting!"
Monkey Rats — "Slang for an opossum, Southern Illinois' new favorite baseball team won't be playing dead when their competition comes to town," explains Wiseman. "We'll be ready to fight!"
Swamp Foxes — Wiseman said, "Every time your team takes the field, they'll be 'sly as a fox.' Marion, IL was named after Revolutionary War hero General Francis 'Swamp Fox' Marion."
Thrillbillies — "It's time to embrace your inner hillbilly," states Wiseman. "Be sure to come out to Rent One Park to experience the THRILL."
According to the release, fans can click here to vote for their favorite name online. Everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing to win season tickets, and the deadline to vote is Dec. 31. The winner will be announced in 2023.
According to their website, the Prospect League is a wood bat summer collegiate baseball league. They say they are the "highest level of amateur baseball played in the nation."
Many teams in the Prospect League adopt non-traditional names connected in some way to their location, such as: The Johnstown Mill Rats, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Burlington Bees, and Danville Dans. To learn more about the league, click here.