MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is rebranding as Mtn Dew Park, the Black Diamond Family of Businesses says, announcing a naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica.
The park is the home of the new Prospect League baseball team the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
Along with its new name, the park will be transformed into the "Capital of Thrillville" the Black Diamond Family of Businesses says in Thursday's announcement.
“The park is a fantastic facility, and we are so blessed to have it, but it’s pretty darn grey! We plan to transform Mtn Dew Park into a vibrant city-within-a-city,” Thrillbillies Head Coach Ralph Santana said in a statement.
Regarding the name change, Black Diamond of Family Businesses co-owner Rodney Cabaness thanked Rent One Home Furnishings Company for the years the park beard its name.
“Lending your name to a venue is way more than just a financial commitment. It’s a 24/7/365 pledge to the community. On behalf of the entire community, we say thank you to Rent One Home Furnishings Company,” Cabaness said in a statement.
Cabaness' fellow co-owner Shad Zimbro praised the new naming rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica.
“Pepsi MidAmerica and the Black Diamond Family of Businesses have collaborated on hundreds of projects over the past 15 plus years, and we could not be happier about this latest collaboration. Mtn Dew is the ultimate beverage, and the perfect fit for the new Capital of Thrillville," Zimbro said in a statement.
When it comes to the park itself, the Black Diamond Family of Businesses says the plans for Mtn Dew Park include the addition of Oasis Golf, a golf themed entertainment venue that the company says will have games for all skill levels and a full-service bar and restaurant, as well as pickle ball facilities, a mini golf course and a hotel.
Thrillville will also include Oasis Sports Complex, which the company describes as "a national sports tourism destination." Additionally, the company is planning to add a destination for shoppers, which will be called the Oasis South Shopping Center.