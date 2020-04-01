PADUCAH — It's April 1, and bills are due. If you're out of work, what can you do?
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order says Kentuckians who can't pay their rent can't be evicted during the COVID-19 outbreak. Greenway Village property manager Lauren Avery said you can defer rent payments. You have to let you landlord know your situation. Some places will offer payment plans and extend the date for late fees.
"This is someone's home," Avery said. "You know, no one wants to be in this situation. So we feel that, you know, it's our obligation to work with them and to help them keep their home."
Keith Jennings with Jennings and Associates Financial Advisers said you have to take inventory of all your expenses and income. He said to use apps to keep track of your bills and finances. And let your lenders know if you can't pay them.
"Communicating to your financial institutions," Jennings said. "It's also communicating to your employer, and then over and above that I think it's looking for resources through financial advisers or online that can help you sort through your options."
Jennings recommends making a list of all your top priority bills and seeing which ones you have to defer, which ones can be paid later, and which ones you can pay now.
Whether it's rent or utilities, there are options if you can't afford your bills.
The executive order doesn't mean you aren't obligated to pay your rent. The options are for those who can't. Deferred bills will have to be paid in the future.