LOUISVILLE, KY — State Rep. and former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker Thursday unveiled the formation of a new 501(c)(4) advocacy group, Hood to the Holler, to build on the legacy of his historic grassroots campaign and grow the movement across the state.
Hood to the Holler will be led by Booker as its Founder, and will focus on removing barriers to democratic participation, empower a more reflective democracy, engage Kentuckians from all stripes, and break down barriers surrounding the topics of racial justice, generational poverty, and more, according to a press release.
“I said over and over during the course of our campaign that this was a movement, and I meant it,” said Booker. “This was always about building a multi-racial, cross-class coalition that can unite regular folks to take their power back and get the kind of positive change they’ve been demanding to actually make life better for regular people in Kentucky. That work needs to continue, and it doesn’t stop just because of one election. For folks wondering how they can be part of that work going forward, your partnership and energy have a place with us. Our first order of business is to defeat Mitch McConnell so we can transform our future”
Booker's run for U.S. Senate inspired progressives in Kentucky and across the nation. Booker closed what began as a 51% point gap to finish nearly tied.
Over the course of his campaign, Booker vowed that he was running to represent all Kentuckians, "from the hood to the holler," who face similar struggles with the healthcare system, unemployment, education, and housing.
