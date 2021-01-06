WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. James Comer tells Local 6 he is OK after Congress had to evacuate the House floor as protesters have stormed the Capitol Building.
Local 6 reached out the the Kentucky Republican Wednesday afternoon as upheaval unfolds at the Capitol to ask if he's OK and whether he's able to speak with us over the phone.
In a text message, Comer replied: "No. We aren’t allowed to talk or do interviews or give our location. I’m ok. I’m with around 100 members in an undisclosed location. We evacuated the House Floor when protesters made their way inside the Capitol to the front door of of the House and beat the glass in. We’ve been re-evacuated 4 times since then."