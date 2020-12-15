U.S. Rep. James Comer honored Graves County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Stark on the House floor. Stark is retiring at the end of the month.
"A life-long Graves County native, Judge Stark is well respected in his community and has a knowledge of the law that is second to none," Comer said. "He has led on issues of extreme importance, including introducing a drug court program which has helped countless individuals get their lives back on track."
Stark has served as circuit court judge for 16 years.
"Over the years he has served as a mentor to many young people in the legal profession, including my chief of staff, Caroline Cash. There is no doubt that Judge Stark's leadership in the judicial arena will be missed. I salute him for his years of service and wish him nothing but the best in a well earned retirement," Comer said.
Sharing a video of the remarks Comer posted to Facebook, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden thanked Stark for his years of service to the community.
"We have seen him many times make tough decisions, based on the law. In criminal cases, we have seen him show compassion, but always doing what needed to be done to protect victims and the community," Hayden writes. "I have worked with many judges in many Kentucky Counties, and no other exceeds Judge Starks character, his work ethic, honesty, and integrity. We wish him well and sincerely thank him for his service to the citizens of Graves County."
In full, Hayden writes:
"Graves County’s Congressman James Comer made a speech in our nations capitol today about our Graves County Circuit Court Judge Tim Stark. As most of you know, Judge Stark has announced his retirement effective at the end of the month.
"We too would like to thank him for his many years of dedicated service to our community. His decisions have made a huge impact on families, and our communities.
"We have seen him many times make tough decisions, based on the law. In criminal cases, we have seen him show compassion, but always doing what needed to be done to protect victims and the community.
"I have worked with many judges in many Kentucky Counties, and no other exceeds Judge Starks character, his work ethic, honesty, and integrity. We wish him well and sincerely thank him for his service to the citizens of Graves County."