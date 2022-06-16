U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky took time Thursday to honor Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan on the House floor.
Comer honored O'Nan's efforts for her community after Mayfield was devastated by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
The congressman's office shared a copy of his prepared remarks with Local 6.
In full, those remarks read:
"Madam Speaker,
"I rise to honor the Mayor of Mayfield, Kathy O’Nan, for all she has done for her community in the wake of last December’s tornado damage.
"In a nod to her recovery efforts, Mayor O’Nan was recently named 'Woman of the Year' by the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce. I can think of no one more deserving of this high honor.
"When the storms hit, the Mayor led by example in getting her community back on its feet. She was there for her citizens when they needed it the most. And she continues to work tirelessly to bring all parties together to rebuild the proud community of Mayfield.
"A role model to many, she has embodied servant leadership during her time in office, a tenure largely defined by persevering through tragedy.
"When the eyes of the world were on Mayfield, Mayor O’Nan stepped up to the plate and delivered the leadership and empathy that West Kentucky needed. I’m proud to represent her in Congress and look forward to working with her as Graves County rebuilds."
Video of Comer's remarks was also shared to his official Facebook page.