MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two weeks ago, a graduation ceremony was held for inmates enrolled in the McCracken County Jail's electrician program. The program gives inmates a second chance.
McCracken County Jailer David Knight says within the past year, 16 inmates received their GED, 13 are now certified welders, nine graduated the electrician course, and 12 are currently enrolled in the deckhand course.
U.S. Rep. James Comer was in town last week to see the impact of the work programs. On Monday, he talked about it on the House floor in Washington, D.C.
"At the local jail, I saw the great work they're doing to provide low level inmates with a pathway to becoming productive members of society. The training programs they are providing for welding and HVAC training will help fill critical workforce gaps and reduce incarceration rates by long term," the congressman said.
Comer also got a look at the Innovation Hub, which is another workforce development program through Paducah Public Schools. The hub will house technical classes like carpentry, welding and engineering starting next school year.