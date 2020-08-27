PADUCAH — U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky's First District, has a front row seat to President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech delivered from the White House Thursday night.
A vocal supporter of the president, the Republican congressman was invited to attend the address on the last night of the convention.
In a wide-ranging interview with WPSD Local 6 prior to Trump's speech, Comer discussed what he hopes to hear from the president.
"I believe he's got a great record to run for re-election on: His focus on the economy, his focus on trying to level the playing field with China, his focus on trying to bring troops home from all the countries around the world where we've been scattered for many many years. I think that's what a majority of Americans want, especially in my congressional district. I just hope that that he has a unifying tone and he focuses on closing the election out and convincing people that are undecided to vote for him," Comer said.
Comer acknowledged the deep divide among Americans today, and said Trump is the one to lead the nation through the next four years.
"We are at a crossroads in America. We're deeply divided. It's about a 50-50 split in the United States. It's been that way for a decade now, and as president it's his job to bring people together. He has the ultimate bully pulpit. And I think that he can bring people together. Sometimes his words don't come across probably as politically correct as they should, but I think the president, in his heart, is like the vice president. He wants a unified America," Comer said.
"It can be done, and I think (Trump) can do it," Comer said. "And I hope that tonight he gives a positive speech. I think that many of the speeches that the Democrats carried were negative and pessimistic. People want their leaders to be optimistic, but they also want their leaders to be unifiers, too."
Comer also reflected on the growing calls for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to announce whether his office will charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
"I certainly don't want to rush anything. I'm sure it's a complicated case. I've heard both sides make arguments privately, publicly. I don't know what the correct answer is. I want justice for Breonna Taylor, and I believe that the attorney general is going to make sure this case is done right, it's fair and that justice is served. If it takes a few more weeks, then it takes a few more weeks," Comer said.
Comer also urged people in Kentucky who are concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for an absentee mail in ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
"I encourage people to vote absentee if you're concerned about COVID-19 — and most people should be concerned about COVID-19 — then requesting an absentee ballot is the absolute best thing to do," Comer said.
Comer said he often votes absentee because of his schedule, and understands COVID-19 may mean some people will vote absentee for the first time in their lives.
"I vote absentee about half the time in my life. I voted absentee about half the time because I'm gone a lot. Absentees are for people who can't vote on Election Day for whatever reason. We've expanded it in Kentucky this year to include COVID-19, if you're concerned about COVID-19. So, absentees are a legitimate way to vote, and I think most Kentuckians are going to vote absentee this year," Comer said.
Comer is the Republican leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and is seeking reelection on Nov. 3.