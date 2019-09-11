Watch again

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When there are unfair trade practices between the U.S. and other countries, America loses. It can hurt the country's bottom line, and yours too.

West Kentucky leaders in Washington, D.C. this week for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. fly-in discussed trade concerns with U.S. Rep. James Comer on Wednesday.

Comer spent much of the recent recess traveling Kentucky's First District, listening to the men and women who put him into office. Wednesday, west Kentuckians met with him at the Library of Congress.

"No one brings the quantity and quality to Washington the way that the Paducah Chamber brings," Comer told the crowd. The congressman focused on the need to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement in the House. He said it's important for manufacturing.

"We need to pass the USMCA to ratify the trade agreement that President Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in the best interest of manufacturing and agriculture and about every industry in our district that exports. We need to get that done, and hopefully Speaker Pelosi will allow us to vote on it," Comer said.

Also on his radar is a solution to the US-China trade war to help create jobs in Kentucky. "We can't continue to surrender manufacturing jobs to China," Comer said. "If we want to rebuild rural Kentucky, we're gong to have to do it through manufacturing. We cannot continue to outsource everything to China."