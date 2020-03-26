PADUCAH — Many of you have questions and concerns about how COVID-19 might affect you. U.S. Rep. James Comer and Paducah's Dr. Kyle Turnbo tried to answer those questions through a telephone town hall on Thursday.
More than 7,000 constituents asked questions about the virus itself, and about the more than $2 trillion stimulus bill going through Congress. As of now, west Kentucky hasn't seen very many cases of COVID-19, but Dr. Turnbo believes that will change.
"It should be of no surprise in the days and weeks to come when we see an uptick in the number of positive cases in western Kentucky," says Turnbo.
Turnbo also addressed the difference between the flu and COVID-19 during the town hall.
"For every one person who is infected with influenza, they are gonna infect one, maybe two other people. For every one person infected with COVID-19, they're gonna' infect approximately four people," says Turnbo.
As for the stimulus bill, Comer says, while it's not perfect, he does intend to vote for it on Friday.
"This is the best we could probably do in a short period of time, and I'm sure moving forward there will be other things we'll have to address," says Comer.
Turnbo reassured listeners on the call that together we will get through this.
"We don't need to hit the panic button, and the calmer we remain and the more compliant we remain with social distancing, the quicker this thing will be over," says Turnbo.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the stimulus bill on Friday. If passed, the stimulus will send $1,200 to every American making $75,000 a year and under.
