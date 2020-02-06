MAYFIELD, KY — Winchester, Kentucky, based hemp processor GenCanna has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. I spoke with U.S. Rep. James Comer on the phone Thursday. He said he got a call from GenCanna Thursday morning. They told him of their plans to file for bankruptcy.
Comer said he's disappointed with the hemp processor, and furious with the negative impact this will have on local farmers and construction contractors.
He wants state officers to keep track of GenCanna after the bankruptcy filing.
"They had contracts with farmers, contracts with contractors to build the building that they bid out, and they just walked away from all of it. I'm very disappointed," Comer said, on the subject of GenCanna's unfinished facility in Mayfield.
Comer said the Kentucky Department of Agriculture didn't handle hemp like other agricultural assets.
"If you sell cattle at a livestock yard, those entities are bonded. Most of the time, it's the Kentucky Department of Agriculture that oversees the bond," Comer said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Kentucky Department of Agriculture required any of these hemp processors to be bonded, which is going to be a problem for the farmers that are hung with this hemp crop."
GenCanna even had financial help from the state, according to Comer.
"I didn't know until the bankruptcy proceedings came out that the state of Kentucky had loaned them some money, the Ag Development Board through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture had loaned them some money, so they've had a lot of help from the state of Kentucky," Comer said. "It doesn't look like we're going to get a very good return on the investment."
While this is a hit for the hemp industry, Comer still thinks the future is bright for the crop. The congressman is still an advocate for hemp, but wanted to see it used for more practical matters like car parts or livestock feed.
We reached out to GenCanna spokesperson Kathryn Robertson for comment, but we did not hear back.