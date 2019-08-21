Watch again

PADUCAH — U.S. Rep. James Comer spoke about the local economy and the national trade war with China at the Paducah Rotary Club's weekly meeting at the Carson Center on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump was also in Kentucky — at the American Veterans conference in Louisville — and Comer called that visit a win for Kentucky.

I was able to talk to the congressman after the meeting about one of the biggest hot topics lately — gun control. After this month's deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texis, the congressman said he's keeping an open mind on new legislation, but still supports the legal rights provided under the Second Amendment.

"I would have to see the bill. Right now my initial reaction is that I don't think we need additional gun control laws in America," said Comer. "I certainly don't want to see the weapons in the hands of people with a mental illness. I don't want to see the weapons in the hands of criminals, but we have laws on the books now to try to prevent that."

I also asked him about Gov. Matt Bevin's recent comments about teachers who participated in "sickout" demonstrations earlier this year. He said he doesn't know why the governor continues to make negative comments about teachers.

"I've strongly encouraged the governor to quit criticizing our teachers. You know, we have problems in public education and we have problems with the pension system," said Comer. "I applaud the governor for trying to tackle the problems with the pension system, but our teachers work very hard, and we should show appreciation to our teachers."

During his speech to the Rotary Club, Comer stressed that he believes the best way to improve rural areas is to bring in more manufacturing jobs.