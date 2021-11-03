PADUCAH — Kentucky State Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah is filing to run for reelection.
Bridges announced Wednesday that he will seek a third term of office in the Kentucky General Assembly.
The McCracken County native has served in the state House of Representatives since 2019, representing District 3. The district covers part of McCracken County.
“Serving our community in the State House is an incredible honor and a privilege that I do not take for granted,” Bridges said in a statement Wednesday. “I am proud of the work we are doing to make this the best state to live, work, and build a life."
Bridges said there's more work to be done to help the state bounce back from the pandemic's impact on Kentucky's economy. "As we work to put our economy back in order, we need to continue commonsense, pro-growth, fiscally responsible government in order to create opportunity for all Kentuckians," he wrote, adding that "There is more work to be done and I’m asking the people of the 3rd House District for their support for another term.”
Bridges is vice chair of the House Transportation Committee and sits on the House Appropriation and Revenue Committee, the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee, the Budget Review Committee of Post-Secondary Education & Work Ford Development and the Statutory Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee.
He is also a realtor/real estate developer and a member of the Rotary Club of Paducah.