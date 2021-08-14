GRAVES COUNTY, KY—State Representative Richard Heath, a Republican, announced his run for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner in 2023 and re-election to the statehouse in 2022.
Heath made the announcement Saturday morning in Mayfield. Heath, a Graves County native, represents the second district of Kentucky which covers Graves County and parts of McCracken County.
"I want to continue to be your state representative in Frankfort and continue to serve as chair of the House Agriculture Committee," Heath said. "So this allows me to do that since the ag commissioner race is not the same year as the state representative race.
For the past five years, Heath has served as the chair of the Kentucky House Agriculture Committee. Heath said his run for re-election would likely be his last run for state office.
"This is not a stepping stone for the next political office. This would probably wrap up my political career and let me go our on top representing you guys and agriculture across the state," Heath said.
Heath ran for Agriculture Commissioner in 2015 and lost to the current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles by less than 1500 votes in the Republican primary.
Quarles, a Republican, has publicly announced a possible run for governor against current Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.