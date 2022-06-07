ASSOCIATED PRESS — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has entered the crowded field of GOP candidates running for governor in 2023.
Maddox officially launched her campaign Monday evening at an event in northern Kentucky. It's her home territory and a key battleground in next year’s GOP primary.
The politician portrays herself as an “authentic conservative." She's hoping to outflank her rivals with her ultra-conservative themes.
Maddox says she was an early, outspoken opponent of the COVID-related restrictions that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear put on businesses and gatherings. She's also known for her staunch support for gun-ownership rights.
In 2020, Kentucky House Democratic leaders called on Republican leaders to formally censure Maddox over a link to "threats of terrorism." The calls for censure were connected to an incident in which protestors hung Beshear in effigy outside the state capitol. Maddox wasn't present when the effigy was hung from a tree, Democratic leaders said statements Maddox previously made encouraged the protestors to escalate their tactics. The party leaders also said Maddox wrote racist, homophobic and religiously intolerant tweets before she became a legislator.
