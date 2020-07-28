MARION, IL — Illinois State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced that his 2020 Summer Reading program has begun.
Rep. Severin says this year's summer reading program, like most things, will look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, students were not in school when we usually send out the details for our summer reading club,” Severin said. “To help out with the fact that libraries have been closed, we started a little later in the summer and extended the deadline for returning completed forms until after Labor Day.”
Students in first through fifth grade that read eight books between now and September 8, 2020 will be awarded an official certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives recognizing their commitment to reading as well as a coupon for a free Culver's custard.
“I want to thank Culver’s for being a partner in helping promote this year’s summer reading program,” Severin said. “Although this year is a bit different, we’re encouraging kids to read and to work to achieve a goal. Also – my wife Penny is a teacher in Benton, and she has convinced me this year to allow for Accelerated Reader (AR) books to count for Severin Summer Reading Club.”
Summer reading club forms can be printed by clicking here.
Severin says you can mail the completed flyer to the following address:
State Representative Dave Severin
600 Halfway Road – Suite 103
Marion, IL 62922