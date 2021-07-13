LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Grand Rivers Water Department is developing a plan to repair a leaking waterline that caused a sinkhole under one lane of southbound KY 453/Dover Road in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The southbound side of the road has been down to one lane at the 4 mile marker since Monday because of the sinkhole.
Cabinet employees and the Grand Rivers Water Department excavated that sinkhole Tuesday, KYTC says, and engineers found the leaking waterline.
The lane restriction may have to remain in place for several days to facilitate repairs, the cabinet says.
The work zone is along the four-lane section of KY 453 between I-24 exit 31 and U.S. 62, north of Grand Rivers.
Drivers are asked to use use caution when driving through the work zone, and KYTC warns that some delays are possible while crews are working.
The cabinet says about 4,400 vehicles travel that section of KY 453/Dover Road on a typical day.