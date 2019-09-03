PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Murray are working on plans to fix a sinkhole near the Shops at Murray shopping center across from Roy Street Stadium.
A volleyball sized hole in the pavement was found over the weekend at the entrance to a frontage road off U.S. 641 near the Cracker Barrel restaurant.
Tuesday morning, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers did an inspection of the hole and found it was 20 feet deep and about 40 feet wide at the bottom.
The sinkhole extends under the highway right of way and sidewalk near the northbound lanes of U.S. 641.
Engineers believe a leaking drainage pip may have caused the sinkhole.
Work to fix the sinkhole is expected to start on Wednesday. A lane restriction for northbound traffic may be necessary for the repair work.