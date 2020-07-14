PADUCAH — A storm that came through the Local 6 area Sunday morning damaged some of our equipment that sends out our signal. Our engineers have been working diligently ever since to restore service.
As of Tuesday, we are back up and running on all channels!
The station was hit by a lightning strike Sunday morning, which temporarily knocked us off the air and created some issues behind the scenes.
Because of the lightning strike, closed captioning was unavailable from Sunday evening through Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, our transmission path has been fixed, which means closed captioning is working again.
While we were able to restore service to most viewers for our main channel, 6.1, on Sunday, some Comcast viewers continued experiencing issues watching in high definition for a time. Additionally, WPSD Local 6 Classic TV (channel 6.3) and Cozi TV (channel 6.2) remained off the air until further repairs could be made. As of around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, all our channels are back on the air.
During the outage, we Local 6 streamed newscasts via Facebook Live, as well as on our website.
WPSD also streams all newscasts live online each day at wpsdlocal6.com/watch-now.
Local 6 at Five 7/12/20
Local 6 at Ten 7/12/20
Note: This story was originally published on Sunday, July 12. It has been updated with the latest information.