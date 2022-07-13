MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky — still battling a water shortage — has gotten notice of a water line break near Marion True Value Hardware along Sturgis Road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says a 6-inch line was broken around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and Marion public works personnel are working to patch the line.
KYTC says homes and businesses located from near the Fords Ferry Road intersection eastward beyond the Greenwood Heights subdivision will have very little to no water pressure while the line is isolated so emergency repairs can be made.
It is not yet known how long it will take crews to repair the line.
The cabinet says it will provide updates on the situation as information becomes available, and the city will also provide updates on its official Facebook page, Marion, KY City Hall.