MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Repairs are still being made to a gas line that ruptured Thursday in McCracken County.
A gas line was hit near the intersection of Carneal Road and Metropolis Lake Road.
The intersection had to be closed for several hours and neighbors were evacuated from their homes.
Atmos Energy says they were able to get the gas off at 9 p.m. Thursday night.
Gas has been restored to all but two customers. They are expecting to restore service to them Friday.
Repairs are ongoing and an investigation will begin once repairs are done.