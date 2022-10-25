LYON COUNTY, KY — A contractor will restrict traffic to one lane on eastbound U.S. 62 in the Interstate 69 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 71 interchange on Tuesday at 8 a.m. to allow for guardrail repairs.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the restriction at mile point 12.2 will allow a crash cushion to be replaced. Work will reportedly begin at promptly 8 a.m. and should be completed by noon.
The cabinet says eastbound traffic will be slowed and moved to the shoulder area in the work zone, allowing the contractor to have space to work in the median.
Westbound traffic shouldn't be impacted, the release says, though they are asking all drivers to remain cautious in the area — especially when exiting.