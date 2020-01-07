MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Many of the machines we use to cast our votes are aging, and it is going to cost counties lots of money to get new ones.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said it could cost them more than $700,000.
Each county clerk will have to ask their appointed fiscal court for the money.
The state will not provide any funds. Griggs said the clerk's office is working to replace all of its current electronic equipment, but it still works.
"The E-Slate we purchased in 2005, and the E-Scans we purchased in 2008, so we've had those for 12, 13, getting close to 15 years."
The current electronic voting machines are reaching their 15-year life span.
The general public uses the E-Scans, and those with disabilities use E-Slates.
County clerks in our region were introduced to new equipment, the Verity Scan and the Verity Touch Writer.
The McCracken County Courthouse has a Verity Scan for absentee voting, but they still need a Verity Touch Writer.
The state requires every precinct to have a Verity Scan and every polling location to have a Verity Touch Writer.
McCracken County has 54 precincts, so the clerk's office would need hundreds of thousands of dollars for the equipment.
"About $750,00, each machine I think is between $6,500 and $7,000," said Griggs. "Of course, you have to have different software and things to go with it."
As clerks work on finding the money, they say the current machines are fine for the 2020 elections.
"I just don't want people concerned about, you know, these machines are fixing to fall apart for us. And that's not going to happen," said Griggs.
Serious conversations about funding are still to come.
Griggs said the state is pushing for each county to use paper ballots instead of electronic ones.
The McCracken County clerk said she will continue meeting with the fiscal court until the county is able to find funding.
"It's definitely something we have to have a serious discussion about, and some serious thoughts on," Griggs said.
Counties experiencing the same situation include, but are not limited to, Livingston, Ballard, Hickman, Lyon, and Graves counties.
Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams said her office's bill will likely be more than $100,000.
Williams said with the county pulling in $2 million annually, she does not know how they will be able to get the new voting equipment.
Marshall County already has the Verity voting equipment. The county received it several years ago, after losing its previous equipment in a fire.