The Biden administration is gearing up to sue the state of Texas over its controversial abortion law, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The law bans abortion procedures as early as six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant. Rather than having state officials enforce the law they have enacted, the measure allows private individuals in Texas to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Those who sue are allowed to seek financial damages of up to $10,000 from each defendant named in the suit.
Citing sources it says are familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that the Justice Department could file a lawsuit against Texas as early as Thursday. The newspaper's report speculates that the suit may argue that the state law illegally interferes with federal interests.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said the Justice Department is looking into "all options" to challenge the Texas law after the Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze it.