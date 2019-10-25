MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The accounting firm that provided a district-wide audit of McCracken County Schools said the district had a clean financial record aside for a few "minor" violations in the edited audit report released to the public. But, in another report, the firm says former Superintendent Brian Harper instructed employees to ignore state law when installing safety entrances at some of the district's elementary schools.
That report is found in a management letter obtained by The Paducah Sun. In the letter, Kemper CPA Group of Paducah says it found three instances where the district made improvements to schools without advertising the projects so companies could bid for the contracts.
The letter explains that state law requires school districts to bid out contracts for additions to existing buildings that cost more than $7,500. It goes on to explain that Kemper CPA found three instances where the school district contracted services to improve security entrances to three elementary schools that were more than $7,500 each, but those contracts were not bid.
The letter says "the former superintendent of the district instructed finance and facility maintenance management to ignore the bid requirement to expedite the improvements."
The firm notes that, because of that decision, the school district was not only out of compliance with state statutes, but it may also have missed out on the best price and quality for those services.
The letter says after Harper resigned as superintendent, the interim superintendent and other district staff self-reported the incident to the Kentucky Department of Education and to the district’s external auditors, and the McCracken County Board of Education to determine how to correct the issue moving forward.
According to the letter, more oversights have been put in place for the school district's superintendent to prevent this from happening in the future. We have included the full management letter and the audit within this story.
Local 6 filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the management letter and other documents related to it, but the district has not yet responded to our FOIA request.