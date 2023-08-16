Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the GOP nominee for governor, faces a lawsuit related to allegations of workplace harassment in the attorney general's office.
The Daily Beast reports that a lawsuit was filed in Franklin County District Court on behalf of a woman working as a detective in Cameron's office. The suit alleges employment discrimination, hostile work conditions, and workers’ compensation retaliation, the Daily Beast reports, citing court filings.
The suit includes four separate complaints filed since 2020.
Cameron's office released a statement regarding the lawsuit, which reads:
"The Attorney General's office has the utmost respect for its employees and takes all complaints seriously. When a complaint is filed, the office’s human resources department investigates the matter and takes action when warranted. Every employee is also aware of the process for filing complaints with the Personnel Cabinet. We take these matters seriously and address them appropriately.
"Here, the office investigated the complaints and found that three of the complaints mentioned lacked merit. Regarding the fourth complaint, a reprimand was issued."