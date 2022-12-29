MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested.
According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the children's mother and grandmother at a Pilot Travel Center on Christmas Eve to hand them off to their mother for Christmas.
The pair are not married and do not have a court-ordered custody agreement, the release explained.
Police say Lonas had been in Nebraska with the children, and Marion was the parents' agreed-upon halfway point between there and the mother's home in Georgia.
According to the release, Lonas and the children's mother got into an argument at the gas station during their visit.
Police say that's when Lonas took the two older children — ages 2 and 1 — and drove away.
They say the children's mother reported Lonas stated he would not go back to jail and would commit suicide in the vehicle with the children with them.
According to the release, the Marion Police Department issued an "attempt to locate" and an Amber Alert on Lonas, the children, and the vehicle.
A short time later, they say Lonas was stopped by the Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff's Department, near Mt. Vernon.
Lonas was reportedly taken into custody and the children were returned to their mother unharmed.
Police say Lonas is being held at the Williamson County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.