LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police documents in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid reveal internal disagreements about whether officers were justified in using deadly force, according to a newspaper report.
In a review of the deadly shooting from December, a Louisville police investigator said the officers shouldn’t have returned fire because it put others in danger. They were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend, who said he thought an intruder was breaking into her apartment.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the findings by Sgt. Andrew Meyer of the department’s Professional Standards Unit were overruled by police leadership. Meyer said even Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly shouldn't have fired. Mattingly was struck in the leg by a bullet when Taylor's boyfriend fired.
The documents were released this week to the newspaper after parts of the investigative file were withheld in April.
