Shannon-Scott

Shannon Scott

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Local 6 has an update Thursday in the case involving Shannon Scott, the man accused of murdering two women — Tera Todd and Evelyn Scott in February of 2019 — in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Scott originally had until Thursday to accept or reject a plea agreement offer from the commonwealth.

That deadline has been moved to the end of November.

A joint status report states that lead counsel for Scott has been under quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, causing delays in the defense's investigation of the case.

If no deal is reached by the new deadline, Scott's trial will start as scheduled on March 15, 2021.

Download PDF Shannon Scott Joint Status Report

Tags