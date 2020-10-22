CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Local 6 has an update Thursday in the case involving Shannon Scott, the man accused of murdering two women — Tera Todd and Evelyn Scott in February of 2019 — in Calloway County, Kentucky.
Scott originally had until Thursday to accept or reject a plea agreement offer from the commonwealth.
That deadline has been moved to the end of November.
A joint status report states that lead counsel for Scott has been under quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, causing delays in the defense's investigation of the case.
If no deal is reached by the new deadline, Scott's trial will start as scheduled on March 15, 2021.