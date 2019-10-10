Watch again

PADUCAH — We do not always think about it, but protecting yourself from sexually transmitted diseases is gaining a renewed focus.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows STD cases are on the rise. They reached an all time high in the U.S. in 2018.

The report shows why there is an increase and the groups most affected.

Donna Riley with the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center talked with Local 6 about sexually transmitted diseases and how the issue has been discussed over the years.

"It's not an easy conversation to have, but it's a necessary one," said Riley. "We recently saw a study where only 27% of the LGBT community is concerned, and we would like to raise awareness on that fact so they can protect themselves and get educated."

The information is not geared to one group. CDC Data shows young people between ages 15-24, gay and bisexual men and pregnant woman are most affected.

The report also listed factors like drug use, poverty, decreased condom use, and cuts to STD programs on state and local levels that contributed to the rise.

Riley said anyone can get an STD but prevention starts with education.

"I feel like today, the younger generation, health is not a priority for them. They're more interested in other things," said Riley. "And we need to do something to get people to take better care of themselves."

The center offers free condoms. They also have upcoming events to educate and provide screenings in a safe space.

"Sometimes it's awkward. Sometimes it's embarrassing. But, you need to sit down and talk to your children, talk to your peers, sometimes even older peers will help," said Riley. "But it's a conversation we have to have to keep our people healthy."

Riley said if everyone can works towards prevention, affected or not, we will be making strides in the right direction.

The CDC also reported a 40% increase in congenital syphilis in newborns.

The agency recommends syphilis testing for all pregnant women the first time they see a health care provider.

At the welcome center, there will be a "Hepatitis A, B, C and Everything in Between" class on Oct. 28, where hepatitis A shots will be available. There will also be a "Test Don't Guess" event on Nov. 15 where people can get tested. Organizers say the testing is free if people don't have insurance. To register to attend, visit the events tab of the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center's Facebook page or through its website.