MARION, IL — A southern Illinois pastor has been fired after his former church reportedly says he engaged in inappropriate behavior with teens.
WFCN News in southern Illinois reports that Cornerstone Church in Marion, Illinois, terminated Executive Pastor Tivo McCrary on Friday.
A memo from the church published by WFCN says was he fired because of "sins committed...against several teenage members of the congregation."
The memo says law enforcement is now investigating McCrary, and that church leadership is cooperating fully with that investigation.
Local 6 has called the church asking for confirmation of WFCN's reporting and a copy of the memo, which has since been released as a public statement. We have not heard back.
This is a developing story. Local 6 will report further details once available.