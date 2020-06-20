CARBONDALE, IL — A fraternity chapter and a sorority chapter at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have each been suspended in light of hazing investigations, a local newspaper reports.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that university investigations uncovered years of hazing incidents that included "sexual and mental humiliation, paddle beatings, forced servitude, consumption of animals and mental degradation." Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity has been suspended for four years, and Sigma Kappa sorority has been suspended until August 2021.
The Carbondale newspaper reports that the Sigma Kappa sorority coordinated with Phi Sigma Kappa and four other fraternities to host events at which fraternity pledges were hazed, and more than 100 men were affected by those incidents. The paper reports that SIUC provided immunity from disciplinary action to fraternities that came forward with information about the hazing incidents, and the information they provided will be used in future anti-hazing programs at the university.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that it learned about the hazing investigation and suspensions of Phi Sigma Kappa and Sigma Kappa through more than 200 pages of documents the newspaper obtained through the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.